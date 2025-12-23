Anticipatory Bail Rejected in Controversial Land Deal Case
A Pune court denied anticipatory bail to suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, implicated in the Mundhwa land deal linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM's son. Yeole is accused of illegitimately notifying the Botanical Survey of India and misrepresenting state-owned land as private, among other charges.
A Pune court, on Monday, rejected the anticipatory bail plea of suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole. Yeole faces accusations related to the Mundhwa land deal involving a firm associated with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.
In another case involving state agriculture department land in the Bopodi area, Yeole was similarly implicated. The cases, now merged, saw Additional Sessions Judge P Y Ladekar deny his bail plea. Prosecutors argued Yeole knowingly issued eviction notices on state-owned land to benefit Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth Pawar is a major stakeholder.
Detectives also allege in the Bopodi case, Yeole falsely attributed ownership of government land to private individuals. A police case has been registered, consolidating both matters against Yeole and other accused, including Mundhwa land's power of attorney holder and Amadea Enterprises partner.
