Tensions Escalate in Aleppo Amid Deadly Attacks

In Aleppo, at least two civilians were killed amid escalating violence. Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led SDF blamed each other for the attacks. The conflict comes after Turkey's warning to the SDF about integrating into Syria's forces. The SDF denied carrying out attacks on Syrian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least two civilians were killed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo as a series of attacks unfolded, leaving several others injured. The blame for the violence was traded between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The state news agency SANA reported that the shelling, allegedly by the SDF, targeted residential neighborhoods in Aleppo. This violence erupted shortly after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Damascus, where he noted that the SDF seemed unlikely to fulfill their agreement to integrate into Syria's armed forces by the agreed year-end deadline.

Furthermore, Turkish authorities consider the SDF, supported by the U.S., as a terrorist entity and threatened action if compliance was not met. SANA claimed that the SDF had launched attacks on Syrian security forces in specific neighborhoods, but the SDF refuted these claims, attributing the attack to government-affiliated factions. The Syrian defense ministry countered by saying their forces were responding to fire from Kurdish forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

