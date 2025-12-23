Tensions Escalate in Aleppo Amid Deadly Attacks

At least two civilians were killed in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo as a series of attacks unfolded, leaving several others injured. The blame for the violence was traded between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The state news agency SANA reported that the shelling, allegedly by the SDF, targeted residential neighborhoods in Aleppo. This violence erupted shortly after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Damascus, where he noted that the SDF seemed unlikely to fulfill their agreement to integrate into Syria's armed forces by the agreed year-end deadline.

Furthermore, Turkish authorities consider the SDF, supported by the U.S., as a terrorist entity and threatened action if compliance was not met. SANA claimed that the SDF had launched attacks on Syrian security forces in specific neighborhoods, but the SDF refuted these claims, attributing the attack to government-affiliated factions. The Syrian defense ministry countered by saying their forces were responding to fire from Kurdish forces.

