Marta Kauffman working on 'The Dreamers' series at ABC

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of classic shows such as "Friends" and "Grace and Frankie" , has set her broadcast television return with ABC series "The Dreamers"

Kaufman has penned the new show with her daughter Hannah KS Canter, reported Deadline. The drama, based on Karen Thompson Walker’s novel of the same name, is about a small college town that is transformed by a mysterious sickness that locks victims in perpetual sleep and triggers extraordinary, life-altering dreams

Kaufman, 63, will also serve as executive producer alongside Canter, Robbie Rowe Tollin and Warren Littlefield.