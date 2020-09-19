Left Menu
Inside Edge Season 3 production started? What we know so far

There is another strong reason why Inside Edge Season 3 will take additional time, at least it will not be released in this year. Image Credit: Facebook / Inside Edge

Inside Edge Season 3 is one of the most anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting for a long period. Will the third season be released in this year? Read further to get the latest updates.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But the sports-drama web television series' enthusiasts are happy to know that the showrunners already commenced working on the third season.

Many fans may be expecting that Inside Edge Season 3 is under production. There is no iota of doubt that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for Insider Edge Season 3.

However, fans will be happy to know that the second and third editions of Inside Edge were shot together. According to some reports, the remaining task of Season 3 has already been commenced.

There is another strong reason why Inside Edge Season 3 will take additional time, at least it will not be released in this year. There was a time gap of around 2.5 years between the first and second seasons.

The cast for Inside Edge Season 3 is not confirmed. The acting performance of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi has been especially praised. India Today called the series 'perfectly cast and technically first rate'. Lots of celebs from the previous seasons will reprise their roles. Some new faces can also be introduced although names are yet to be revealed.

The Indian Express praised the performance of all actors saying that 'web-series packs interesting punch shouldered by some honest performances' and also stated that the shows quality hasn't been compromised just because web series is a far smaller medium than films.

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay league as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match fixing.

Inside Edge Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

