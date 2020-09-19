Megan Thee Stallion flashes unique rings worth USD 200K

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently showed off her unique USD 200,000 rings. The 25-year-old 'WAP' rapper put on display a set of rings that spelt 'f**k you' in sparkling diamonds in a video posted to Instagram on Friday. According to Page Six Style the bling set Meg back USD 200,000.

"the haters," she captioned the post. Page Six has been told that the rings, designed by jeweller to the stars Elliot Eliantte, each feature approximately 18 carats of all-natural VS1 diamonds, totalling 126 carats, and are set in 14K white gold.

"Megan had a message she wanted to get out and this was the format she decided to go with," a representative for the jeweller said. Page Six has also been told that the concept was born after Eliantte designed the artist's USD 425,000 'Hot Girl' necklace over the summer and that he began making the rings in mid-July. (ANI)