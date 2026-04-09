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Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout

The voting for Kerala's 140 Assembly seats concluded with a high turnout. At 6 pm, stations saw long queues with token distribution. The day's turnout hit 75.01%, surpassing 2021's 74.06%. Final figures depend on those still waiting to vote at the day's close.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:09 IST
Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout
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Kerala's 140 Assembly constituencies saw robust voter participation as polling concluded at 6 PM on Thursday. Enthusiastic voters were in queues outside numerous stations by the cut-off time.

Those in line at the deadline received tokens, allowing them to cast their ballots beyond closing time. By 5 PM, voter turnout reached 75.01%.

This figure shows a slight increase over the 2021 polls, where 74.06% cast their vote. Final turnout is pending, contingent on late voters completing the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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