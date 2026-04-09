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Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

Gujarat Titans secured a dramatic one-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With two runs needed off the last two balls, David Miller's decisions became pivotal. Rashid Khan's stellar performance earned him Player of the Match honors, despite late-game tensions and near misses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:07 IST
Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller
Gujarat Titans players with DC batters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a nail-biting IPL encounter, Gujarat Titans clinched a one-run victory against Delhi Capitals at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match unfolded dramatically with the Capitals needing just two runs off the last two deliveries in their formidable chase of 211.

David Miller's critical decision-making came into the spotlight as he opted to keep the strike on the penultimate ball, ultimately missing the final delivery. This misstep led to Kuldeep Yadav's run out by Jos Buttler, leaving the Capitals just shy of victory. Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen dissected the thrilling final over and highlighted Miller's intent and game awareness.

Rashid Khan's return to form proved crucial for the Titans, earning him the Player of the Match accolade with 3 wickets for 17 runs. Despite his standout performance, Pietersen criticized Gujarat's overall bowling execution. Delhi Capitals will next face Chennai Super Kings, while Gujarat Titans prepare to challenge Lucknow Super Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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