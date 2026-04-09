Market Stays Steady Amid Inflation and Economic Reports

U.S. stock index futures exhibited minimal movement on Thursday as investors evaluated a steady inflation reading and its implications for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A report from the Commerce Department indicated the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the Fed's chosen measure of inflation, increased by 2.8% on an annual basis, aligning with economists' projections.

Excluding the variable food and energy sectors, Core PCE rose by 3%, also meeting estimates. A separate report noted a 0.5% growth in the U.S. economy during the fourth quarter, compared to an anticipated rise of 0.7%.

By 08:34 a.m. Eastern Time, the Dow E-minis had fallen by 177 points, or 0.37%, the S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 19 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped by 46.75 points, or 0.19%.

(With inputs from agencies.)