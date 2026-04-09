Market Stays Steady Amid Inflation and Economic Reports
U.S. stock index futures showed minimal change as investors digested inflation data and assessed its impact on Federal Reserve policy. The Personal Consumption Expenditure index rose 2.8% annually, matching expectations, while Core PCE increased 3%. The economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter, slightly below estimates.
U.S. stock index futures exhibited minimal movement on Thursday as investors evaluated a steady inflation reading and its implications for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A report from the Commerce Department indicated the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the Fed's chosen measure of inflation, increased by 2.8% on an annual basis, aligning with economists' projections.
Excluding the variable food and energy sectors, Core PCE rose by 3%, also meeting estimates. A separate report noted a 0.5% growth in the U.S. economy during the fourth quarter, compared to an anticipated rise of 0.7%.
By 08:34 a.m. Eastern Time, the Dow E-minis had fallen by 177 points, or 0.37%, the S&P 500 E-minis decreased by 19 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped by 46.75 points, or 0.19%.
(With inputs from agencies.)