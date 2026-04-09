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Turning Challenges into Opportunities: The Coastal State Success Story

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the success of coastal states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa in overcoming challenges through development and innovation. At the CPA India Region Zone VII conference, he emphasized the role of young legislators in building a prosperous India, advocating for legislative excellence and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:08 IST
Turning Challenges into Opportunities: The Coastal State Success Story
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India Region Zone VII conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded coastal states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa for transforming inherent challenges into avenues for growth. Highlighting their leadership, Birla pointed to former Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of converting droughts and long coastal expanses into opportunities for industrialization and tourism.

The speaker emphasized the crucial role legislative bodies play in the country's development, urging young lawmakers to drive India towards a prosperous future by 2047. Noting the importance of policy-making, Birla called for lawmakers to transcend political divides and prioritize public welfare, ensuring responsive and inclusive governance.

Birla also stressed the need for healthy competition among state legislatures, encouraging the adoption of best practices for coastal development. The conference, marking the inaugural gathering of Zone VII after the CPA's restructuring in 2024, includes lawmakers from the coastal states of Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, all focused on fostering collective efforts for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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