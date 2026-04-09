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Delhi Metro's Driverless Expansion: Transforming Urban Transit

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is expanding its driverless metro network with 90 new standard-gauge metro cars for the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor under Phase IV. The project, partly funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, aims for completion in 204 weeks and includes comprehensive maintenance and personnel training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:05 IST
Delhi Metro's Driverless Expansion: Transforming Urban Transit
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to enhance its driverless network by introducing 90 new standard-gauge metro cars for the Inderlok–Indraprastha corridor as part of Phase IV. These cars will form 15 trains, comprising six coaches each.

This ambitious project, funded in part by a loan agreement between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Government of India, aims to reach completion within 204 weeks. The project will significantly expand the Magenta Line, which will eventually run up to Inderlok, making it the longest corridor in the network with a total length of about 89 kilometers.

Innovative in design, the proposed Inderlok–Indraprastha stretch will operate driverless, enhancing connectivity and easing congestion in Delhi. The DMRC project highlights significant engineering achievements, such as making Hauz Khas the deepest underground station and Haiderpur Badli Mor the highest elevated one.

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