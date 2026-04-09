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Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'

Russia's Supreme Court has labeled Memorial, a prominent human rights group, as 'extremist'. This decision is part of a broader crackdown on dissent, allowing prosecution of those associated with the group. Despite the ban, Memorial vows to continue its advocacy from outside Russia, condemning the ruling as political oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:11 IST
Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'
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Russia's Supreme Court has taken a controversial step by declaring the human rights organization Memorial as an 'extremist' entity. This marks yet another chapter in the government's extensive crackdown on free speech and political dissent within the nation.

Following a closed-door session, the court swiftly banned all Memorial activities across Russia, accusing the group of undermining the country's statehood and values. Memorial, unable to contest the ruling in court, has decried the decision and pledged to carry on its mission from beyond Russia's borders.

The crackdown intensifies amidst broader governmental efforts to silence criticisms, with Novaya Gazeta, a prominent independent media outlet, also targeted in a recent search by security forces. As Memorial continues to challenge these suppressive actions, it emphasizes its unwavering commitment to human rights advocacy.

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