Entertainment News Roundup: 'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Television shows "Succession," "Watchmen" and "Schitt's Creek" look set for multiple wins at Sunday's Emmy awards, but the biggest buzz may be around the virtual ceremony and its potential for pajamas, alpacas, and designer Hazmat suits. Jimmy Kimmel hosts television's highest honors in a live awards show that promises to be full of surprises around the challenges of linking up in real time with nominees in 125 places around the world - in their homes, backyards, bedrooms or anywhere else.