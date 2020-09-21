Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Watchmen', 'Schitt's Creek,' pajamas and alpaca take stage for Emmys

Television shows "Succession," "Watchmen" and "Schitt's Creek" look set for multiple wins at Sunday's Emmy awards, but the biggest buzz may be around the virtual ceremony and its potential for pajamas, alpacas, and designer Hazmat suits. Jimmy Kimmel hosts television's highest honors in a live awards show that promises to be full of surprises around the challenges of linking up in real time with nominees in 125 places around the world - in their homes, backyards, bedrooms or anywhere else.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court to fly flags at half-staff for 30 days in memoriam of Ginsburg

Flags on the U.S. Supreme Courts front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, the court said, adding that a black drape has been hung over the doors to the courtroom. In a ...

Tennis-Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final.The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set...

FACTBOX: Notable opinions of U.S. Supreme Court contender Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, a front-runner for the open U.S. Supreme Court seat President Donald Trump is pushing to fill, is a favorite among religious conservatives.As a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett, 48, ha...

Thousands protest Netanyahu; many ignore Israeli virus rules

Thousands of Israelis resumed their weekly protest Sunday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence in central Jerusalem, despite a new nationwide lockdown order aimed at curbing a raging coronavirus outbreak. An excepti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020