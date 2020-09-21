Left Menu
Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin comes out in support of Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the filmmaker's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:21 IST
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After actor Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the filmmaker's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin came out in support of Kashyap. The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor posted a tweet that the filmmaker continued to stand up for her integrity even after they got divorced. Kalki shared a tweet and said, "Trolls will continue to troll."

Further, in her note, she wrote "Dear Anurag, don't let this social media circus get to you. You have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts. You've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it. In the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal. You have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together." The 'Dev D' actor claimed that Kashyap always stood up for her when she felt unsafe at the workplace and that he has always fought for women's freedom in his writing as well.

Kalki continued, "This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. " On Saturday, the 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh. Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he said. (ANI)

