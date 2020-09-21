Governor offers prayers at Badrinath

Governor offers prayers at BadrinathPTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:04 IST
Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya offered prayers at the Badrinath temple on Monday
Accompanied by her family, Maurya arrived at the Himalayan temple around 9.30 am and performed puja of the presiding deity Vishnu
Devasthanam Board official Harish Gaud said the governor prayed to the lord to rid the world of the coronavirus.
