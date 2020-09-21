Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. Many fans are disappointed as the fourth season will mark end to the series, but they are excited as it is going to be quite interesting in many ways.

There is another reason why fans have huge curiosity surrounding the making of Attack on Titan Season 4. The reason may be disappointing but that is going to create a history. Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark end to the series.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will end the series in a very beautiful manner. Nothing as such has been revealed on it, but it has been said that the last season will say goodbye in exciting way(s).

Attack on Titan Season 4 is supposed to take additional time due to another reason. There were time gaps of around four years between Season 1 and 2, and one year between Season 2 and 3. Attack on Titan Season 3 was premiered was divided into two parts and it dropped its finale in July last year. Thus, the imminent season needs additional time and can be expected in 2021.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. The lead cast of all the earlier seasons will be back in the last season. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert will be seen coming close to each other in Attack on Titan Season 4. With the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman, Eren will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity.

Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Eren with the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity. After waging a battle with the Titans, they would establish dominance of their own, XDigitalNews noted.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

