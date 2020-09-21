Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3: Garou’s human side likely to be revealed, what more we know

Updated: 21-09-2020 20:49 IST
One Punch Man Season 3: Garou’s human side likely to be revealed, what more we know
As we all know, One Punch Man Season 3 will not be possible without Saitama. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 was expected to be released by the completion of this year. The previous season garnered huge success worldwide and augmented demands among fans' mind for another season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed. There is no update on its development, and fans believe the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic affected it badly. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for the third season for additional time.

But this does not stop speculating what can happen in One Punch Man Season 3. The story is likely to see Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. This leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

As we all know, One Punch Man Season 3 will not be possible without Saitama. Apart from him, Garou will be given more screen time in the imminent season. The viewers will be surprised to see his other side apart from his known human-monster character. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in the upcoming season.

There has been no discussion on One Punch Man Season 3's cancellation. Alternatively, there has been no discussion on its confirmation. However, the anime aficionados should not feel distressed as there was a gap of almost four years between Season 1 and 2.

According to some sources, Garou will go into the relationship of beasts. He will take the beast pills and turn into an opponent deserving Saitama's consideration. However, nothing has been made clear and everything is vague currently. We need to wait for some more time to have some more clarity on it.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be premiered in the first half of 2021.

