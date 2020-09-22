Benyamin Sueb: Google doodle on renowned Indonesian comedian, actor, singer

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Benyamin Sueb, the famous Indonesian comedian, actor and singer. Benyamin Sueb was born in Kemayoran, Batavia on March 5, 1939.

Benyamin Sueb lost his father died at the age of two. Later on, he was permitted to be a street performer. In 1946, he studied at Bendungan Jago Elementary School. When he was in the fifth or sixth grade, he moved to Santo Yusuf Elementary School in Bandung.

In the 1950s, Benyamin Sueb joined the Melody Boys, who played calypso music, rhumba, cha-cha, jazz, blues, rock n roll and some keroncong. The band performed some famous songs including 'When I Fall in Love', 'Blue Moon' and 'Unchained Melody'.

Benyamin Sueb's acting career took off in the early '70s, and through the lens of his often playfully comedic films, he is credited with painting a more accurate depiction of Betawi culture. He garnered acclaim for roles in films like Intan Berduri (Thorny Diamond, 1972) and Si Doel Anak Modern (Doel the Modern Child, 1976), both of which earned him Best Actor Citra Awards at the Indonesian Film Festival.

In 1990, Benyamin created Ben's Radio, Indonesia's only radio station dedicated to Betawi, which continues to play Sueb's music to this day. As a producer, he formed the movie company Jiung Film, which created Musuh Bebuyutan (Arch-Nemesis; 1974), Benyamin Koboi Ngungsi (Benjamin the Refugee Cowboy; 1975) and Hippies Lokal (Local Hippies; 1976). He also starred in eleven films which featured his name in the title, including Benyamin Biang Kerok (1972), Benyamin Brengsek (Benyamin the Asshole; 1973) and Benyamin Jatuh Cinta (Benyamin Falls in Love; 1976).

In the 1980s, after releasing Betty Bencong Slebor (Betty, the Frightful Transvestite), Benyamin Sueb decided to stop producing his own films and closed his movie company due to his revenues being less than production costs. He played in more than 53 films, as the main character or a supporting character.

Benyamin Sueb married Noni in 1959. His first son Beib was born one year later. He divorced Noni on July 7, 1979 and reconciled in the same year.

Benyamin Sueb won many accolades. He received a Citra Award for Intan Berduri in 1973. Two years later, he won another for Si Doel Anak Modern. In 1995, he received a special award from the committee of Festival Sinetron Indonesia for his contribution to the development of Indonesian soap operas.

Benyamin Sueb died of a heart attack on September 5, 1995 after playing soccer. Google today honours this legendary Indonesian comedian, actor, and singer with a mesmerizing doodle.

