Toby Haynes to helm 'Rogue One' spin-off series at Disney Plus

Diego Luna's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" spin-off series will now be directed by "Black Mirror" helmer Toby Haynes. Gilroy, who had worked on "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", was brought in to write the pilot and direct multiples episodes last year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:11 IST
Diego Luna's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" spin-off series will now be directed by "Black Mirror" helmer Toby Haynes. Haynes, best known for helming the Emmy-winning episode "USS Callister" of "Black Mirror" , replaces writer-director Tony Gilroy on the project. He will be directing the first three episodes of the series, reported Variety.

The show, which will debut on streamer Disney Plus, will follow the adventures of Luna's "Rogue One" character Cassian Andor as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of "A New Hope" . Gilroy, who had worked on "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" , was brought in to write the pilot and direct multiples episodes last year. But he was forced to step down from his directorial duties due to COVID-19 travel issues. The series will start shooting in the UK in October.

However, Gilroy will remain on board as showrunner and executive producer Besides Luna, actor Alan Tudyk is also set to reprise his character of K-2SO, Andor's droid sidekick. The show will also feature Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

