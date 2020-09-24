Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Moore to headline Amazon series 'Dirty Diana'

Loosely inspired by Feste's real-life marriage, "Dirty Diana" explores how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection and sex. Feste and Besser will executive produce through their Quiet Girl Productions shingle, alongside Moore, Rob Herting, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Jason Weinberg..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:52 IST
Demi Moore to headline Amazon series 'Dirty Diana'

Actor Demi Moore will lead Amazon's upcoming series "Dirty Diana", based on the QCode podcast of the same name. Moore, who voice starred in the podcast, will reprise her role for the series adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shana Feste, the creator of the podcast, will direct the series from a script she penned with Jennifer Besser. Loosely inspired by Feste's real-life marriage, "Dirty Diana" explores how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection and sex.

Feste and Besser will executive produce through their Quiet Girl Productions shingle, alongside Moore, Rob Herting, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy and Jason Weinberg..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Official: Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid crisis

A top member of Polands conservative ruling party says party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in par...

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India IFFI which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Press Information Bureau PIB confirmed the news...

ADVISORY-Greece says to resume exploratory talks with Turkey

The below item quoting a Greek government spokesman as saying Greece and Turkey will resume talks over eastern Mediterranean maritime claims has been withdrawn. It was filed in error and repeats comments made by the same spokesman on Tuesda...

Cut import dependence for special grade steel by boosting local capacity: Govt to industry

The government on Thursday stressed the need to cut import dependence for special grade steel, exhorting the domestic players to go for research and development activities and take required measures to make India self-reliant in value-added...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020