'Aavruthi' wins best film at IFFT-Orange Online Film Festival

Filmmaker Sreehari Dharman's "Aavruthi" (Fence) won the best film trophy at the closing ceremony of IFFT-Orange Short and Documentary Film Festival. The jury declared winners for the top six awards through an online ceremony. "Aavruthi" (Fence) also bagged the best director and best cinematography trophies for director Dharman and Arun Sekhar, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:36 IST
Filmmaker Sreehari Dharman's "Aavruthi" (Fence) won the best film trophy at the closing ceremony of IFFT-Orange Short and Documentary Film Festival. Jointly organised by the Orange Academy and the IFFT from Thrissur, Kerala, the three-day festival wrapped up on Wednesday with the jury led by PN Ramachandra. The jury declared winners for the top six awards through an online ceremony.

"Aavruthi" (Fence) also bagged the best director and best cinematography trophies for director Dharman and Arun Sekhar, respectively. Gokul Ambat's "Black Mark" was declared the second best film, while Kiran KR won the best editor for "Atom".

The best sound designer award went to Shaiju M and Sony James for "21 Days". On the final day of the festival, apart from the screening of the competition films, jury chairman PN Ramachandra’s films were also screened.

A webinar on 'Creativity and crisis during Covid 19 pandemic' was also held and moderated by filmmaker Damodar Prasad..

