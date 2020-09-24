Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mangaluru drug case: Shetty s friend held, notice to actor Anushree

While a notice was issued to Anushree via WhatsApp, a police team has already left for Bengaluru to hand over the notice in person, the sources said. Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel were arrested on September 19 under charges of drug consumption and peddling.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:30 IST
Mangaluru drug case: Shetty s friend held, notice to actor Anushree

The central crime branch (CCB) police here on Thursday arrested Tarun, a close friend of dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, now in police custody charged with drug peddling and consumption. The CCB police has also issued a notice to television host and actor Anushree through WhatsApp, based on Taruns alleged revelation that she had also been to Shettys party, police sources said.

Tarun was arrested after subjecting him to a drug test which proved positive, they said. While a notice was issued to Anushree via WhatsApp, a police team has already left for Bengaluru to hand over the notice in person, the sources said.

Shetty and his aide Aqeel Nausheel were arrested on September 19 under charges of drug consumption and peddling. Aska, an employee of a spa in the city, who allegedly partied with Shetty was arrested later.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul. They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell, other Republicans split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov...

Cong, Left urge Mamata to call Assembly session to discuss farm bills passed by Parliament

The CPIM-led Left Front and the Congress on Thursday called upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene a special session of the state Assembly soon to discuss the anti-worker and anti-farmer bills passed by Parliament, claim...

1st Kosovar Albanian arrested on war crime charges

A special international court said Thursday that a former commander of the separatist fighters in Kosovos 1998-1999 war has been arrested as part of a war crimes and crimes against humanity probe stemming from the conflict with Serbia. The ...

COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy, BRD M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020