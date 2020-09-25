Left Menu
Tamannaah Bhatia 'honoured' to reprise Tabu's role in Telugu remake of 'Andhadhun'

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has been an "ardent fan" of National Award-winning actor Tabu and is happy to step into her shoes for the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's "Andhadhun".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 11:17 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia says she has been an "ardent fan" of National Award-winning actor Tabu and is happy to step into her shoes for the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's "Andhadhun". In the new movie, the "Baahubali" star will feature opposite Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, who are essaying the characters played by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.  "I’ve always been an ardent fan of Tabu’s work and it’s such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity. "What I personally loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay, it had no hero or no villain," Bhatia said in a statement.

Directed by Raghavan, "Andhadhun" was a big box office hit in 2018 and later won three National Film Awards -- best feature film in Hindi, best actor for Khurrana, and best screenplay. Bhatia said she is keen to do movies that are very different from each other. "Off late I’ve started taking an incline towards films that embody a sense of individualism, that are less scared of convention and much more stimulating. Their characters connect with me because they are more real and stay true to the situation being played out," the 30-year-old actor added.  The Telugu remake will be helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The project will go on floors this November.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will produce the film under the Sreshth Movies banner. Mahati Swara Sagar will composing music, while Hari K Vednath will serve as the director of photography. Bhatia has a string of projects in South, including Sampath Nandi’s sports drama "Seetimaar" and Tamil web debut "The November Story".

In the Hindi cinema, she will be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in romantic drama "Bole Chudiyan" ..

