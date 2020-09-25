Left Menu
Goats become guests at Bengal police station

One of the goats has also given birth to two babies at Bhatar police station, prompting the policemen to assign a civic volunteer to take care of the kids. The police personnel, during night patrolling six days ago, had found four goats, of which one was pregnant, wandering in Balgona Bazar area, an officer said.

PTI | Barddhaman | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:06 IST
Goats become guests at Bengal police station

A humane gesture by some West Bengal police personnel has made a few goats albatross around their necks, as the trip has made their police station in Purba Barddhaman district its home for nearly a week, sources said on Friday. One of the goats has also given birth to two babies at Bhatar police station, prompting the policemen to assign a civic volunteer to take care of the kids.

The police personnel, during night patrolling six days ago, had found four goats, of which one was pregnant, wandering in Balgona Bazar area, an officer said. "After searching in vain for the owner, we decided to bring the trip to the police station as the area is notorious for theft of goats.

"However, now we are tired of feeding the goats and taking care of them. We are trying to find the owner, who can come and take back his/her goats after giving sufficient proof," the officer said. Police, which often launches manhunt for criminals, is now looking for the owner of the goats who could relieve them of the burden.

