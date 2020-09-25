SPB's regret: I missed watching my kids grow up

Left Menu
As he entered the 50th year of his career in 2015, SPB, as he is fondly called, counted Telugu movie'Sankarabharanam' and 1981 hit'Ek Duje Ke Liye'as films that were the turning points of his singing journey. Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday at a Chennai hospital where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19, had said he regretted not watching his kids grow up due to his busy schedules, but termed his professional journey as "amazing".

"I missed watching my children grow up", celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam once said as he opened up on regrets in his life. As he entered the 50th year of his career in 2015, SPB, as he is fondly called, counted Telugu movie'Sankarabharanam' and 1981 hit'Ek Duje Ke Liye'as films that were the turning points of his singing journey.

Balasubrahmanyam, who died on Friday at a Chennai hospital where he was admitted on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19, had said he regretted not watching his kids grow up due to his busy schedules, but termed his professional journey as "amazing". "It is amazing. I dont know how I lasted so long. I am not a trained singer. At this age, I am getting work and I am able to deliver, Balasubrahmanyam had told PTI in an interview nearly five years ago.

"I missed watching my children grow up. I dedicated (to singing) all my 49 years (in the year 2015). On an average, I am working 11 hours every day. I missed my children growing," he had said. The singer, who got his first break in the 1966 Telugu film 'Sri Sri Sri Maryaada Raamanna', had felt every day is a turning point because his passion and sincere approach towards work and his dedication kept him going.

"If I have to report (for recording of songs) at 5 oclock, I rush come what may. I prepare myself. I never go to the microphone until I am sure of it. Whether small or big directors, I will do justice, he had said. His other regrets in life include not learning classical music and not completing his engineering degree.

He, however, felt not knowing classical music came as a "blessing in disguise" and said had he learnt it, he would have not sung light music (songs) well. SPB, who has given innumerable hits in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, had said Mohammed Rafi was his 'all time favourite' singer, adding he learnt from the late legendary singer more than anyone else.

He had said he would stop singing the day he feels he is not able to do justice with his songs. "I don't want to just hang around. If I feel that my physical and mental strength is not capable of doing justice to singing, the best way is to hang up my boots." When asked if there is still a 'pinnacle' he wants to conquer, he had said he was happy as long as he can sing properly.

"I dont have any more ambitions.. To do this thing or that thing. I am an actor, I am a dubbing artist and I have got, without my asking, a lot of challenging opportunities." On what life has taught him, SPB said, "Be simple. Dont make things complicated and everything falls in the right groove if you deserve it." PTI RS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

