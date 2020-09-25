Passing away of SPB is great loss to world of music: Pondy CM

Chief Minister of PuducherryV Narayanasamy on Friday condoled the death of playbacksinger S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB

In a condolence message, theChief Minister said, "Alegend in the cinema world, a renowned singer and admired bythe people for his melodious songs, the passing away of SPBis a great loss..." Narayanasamy conveyed his condolences to the bereavedfamily and prayed for a peaceful rest of the soul

AINRC legislator N S J Jayabal said in a condolencemessage that the "singing bird has flown away but the songspresented by SPB will always remain with us." Jayabal too conveyed his condolences to the familyof the bereaved singer.