Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali cine personalities pay tributes to SP Balasubrahmanyam

Film personalities from Bengali cinema, including singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, singer Srikanto Acharya and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, have paid homage to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyan. Acharya said Balasubrahmanyam’s death is great loss of Indian film industry. "I was so happy to know he was recovering couple of days back.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:28 IST
Bengali cine personalities pay tributes to SP Balasubrahmanyam

Film personalities from Bengali cinema, including singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, singer Srikanto Acharya and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, have paid homage to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyan. The singer, 74, died on Friday after being admitted to a hospital on August 5. He had tested positive for COVID-19. Supriyo remembered the veteran singer as a “humble” soul. "I had first listened to his music when I studied in class 11 and my love for his meliflous voice which added a new life to lyrics only grew in subsequent years,” he told a Bengali TV channel. The member of parliament recalled a chance meeting with Balasubrahmanyam in San Francisco. "When he learnt that I was staying in same hotel he sent a note requesting me to meet him. And it was an important day for me. He was a great and humble soul," he said. Acharya said Balasubrahmanyam’s death is great loss of Indian film industry.

"I was so happy to know he was recovering couple of days back. But our hopes were dashed as his condition worsened in last few days. It is a great loss. We need such personalities as guardians who will show us right path,” he said. Mukherji shared the lyrics of his popular song from “Roja”. Singer Iman Chakraborty tweeted 'RIP Sir." PTI SUS SHD SHD

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June

European stocks recorded their worst weekly decline since mid-June on Friday, as investors feared that a second wave of coronavirus infections will hamper economic recovery, while banking stocks sank to an all-time low.The pan-European STOX...

MP Cong got votes in Scindia's name, then chose Nath: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Congress sought votes in the 2018 Assembly polls in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia but then went on to form a government in the state under Kamal Nath. He was addressi...

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG secure top spot in CSL's Suzhou hub

Shanghai SIPG claimed the top spot in Group B and progressed to the knockout stage of the Chinese Super League CSL with a 1-0 win over Beijing Guoan in the Suzhou hub on Friday. In a clash of the top two sides, Brazilian forward Hulk netted...

India's COVID-19 tally past 58-lakh mark with spike of 86,052 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,57...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020