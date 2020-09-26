The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

When is The Sims 5 going to be released? The videogame aficionados have been waiting for a long time to know the release date of The Sims 5 for a long time. The Sims 5 is one of the most anticipated video games, thanks to the massive global success of The Sims 4 and other previous games of the franchise.

Although little has been revealed about The Sims 5, still the videogame enthusiasts can't hide their severe interest for it. The Electronic Arts has continuously supported the development of The Sims will several titles and DLC for each game.

Many video gamers thought that The Sims 5 would be launched anytime in 2020. But it doesn't seem possible while considering the world's health condition. The outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill and majority of the video game developing projects had been halted or postponed.

The Sims 4 may be getting adequate updates including expansions, but it's time for the Electronic Arts to step up their game and focus the new game into the market. According to the CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, the new Sims franchise is in the pipeline. This surely indicates The Sims 5's development.

"Typically, what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations of inspirations, escape, creation, self-improvement, and not necessarily focus as much on social interaction and competition," Andrew Wilson said. From his statement, we get the clarity that The Sims 5 is in production.

During Electronic Art's Q3 FY20 earning calls, Andrew Wilson offered the closest thing to a confirmation that The Sims 5 is indeed on the cards, as reported by CCN. Andrew Wilson also hinted that the next entry in the franchise may incorporate both single-player and multiplayer components. This he said while he was questioned about the chances of relaunching an online version of The Sims based on its current popularity.

It is true that the Electronic Arts has not announced the launch of The Sims 5, but the videogame aficionados suggest that the gaming giant EA would release the new game in early 2021. Maxis has not revealed if they are currently working on The Sims 5, but it seems highly likely that the game will hit shelves sooner than later.

Based on Andrew Wilson's statement in January 2020, The Sims 5 was still in the conceptual and pre-production phase then. But not much development can be expected in the last five months as the coronavirus pandemic has brought a devastating effect on the global entertainment industry, while the video game is obviously affected being a part of it.

The video game aficionados are expecting The Sims 5 to be released in 2021 with an average price of £50 on consoles. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.