Building the Bench: A New Era for Judicial Infrastructure

In a significant step towards enhancing judicial infrastructure, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, emphasized the urgent necessity for robust judicial amenities across the nation. Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony for Telangana High Court Zone II, Justice Kant praised the alignment of judiciary and state executive efforts as a hallmark of constitutional vitality.

Expressing optimism about the future, Justice Kant shared details of recent judicial infrastructure projects undertaken in various states, including Telangana. He noted that the proposed new High Court complex, spread over 100 acres, would set a benchmark for excellence.

The project advances with firm backing from the Telangana government, having allocated 100 acres and Rs 2,583 crore for its construction. Completion of the comprehensive complex, including residential provisions, is expected within two years, reflecting the state's commitment, further acknowledged by Justice Kant.

(With inputs from agencies.)