Woman found in north Delhi with bullet injury, accuses police SI of shooting her

A woman who was found lying on the G T Karnal Road in north Delhi's Alipur area with a bullet injury has accused her friend, a Delhi police sub-inspector, of shooting her during a quarrel, officials said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Sandeep Dahiya, a sub-inspector posted at Lahori Gate police station, they said.

According to the police, information was received at Alipur police station from sub-inspector Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad Dairy police station, that while crossing the Sai Mandir on the G T Karnal road, he has spotted a woman lying on the side of the road. "On seeing the woman, he immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. On the way, the victim revealed that she has been shot by SI Dahiya, presently posted at Lahori Gate police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

Victim and accused were having an affair since last year, police said. The incident took place in midst of the quarrel over some issue while they were roaming in his car. Dahiya left the woman on the road and fled. The condition of the victim is stable, the DCP said, adding it is learned that Dahiya is involved in a matrimonial dispute.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, police added.