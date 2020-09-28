Left Menu
Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon raises N900,000 as of September 25

Updated: 28-09-2020 10:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (itslaycon)

Olamilekan Agbeleshe also known as Laycon has won the title of Big Brother Naija Season 5. The young lad beat 19 other housemates to be crowned the winner of this year's reality television show, according to a news report by Today.

Celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing, Samklef, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi, Anita Joseph, Toyin Lawani, Yul Edochie, Reminisce, Teni D Entertainer, Vector, Niniola, Di'Ja, DJ Nana, Ice Prince, Timi Dakolo, Joeboy, Stephanie Coker, Small Doctor, Yvonne Jegede, Seyi Edun, Woli Agba and Funmi Awelewa have been canvassing votes for him on social media.

Music producer-turned-blogger, Samklef, has been particularly vocal about his support for Laycon. He has never hidden his support for the lanky singer and many people have donated money to him, which Samklef, in turn, has disbursed to fans to buy airtime and vote en-masse for Laycon.

As of September 25, he had raised over N900,000. Likewise, Tunde Ednut, who has a followership of over a million followers on Instagram, used his platform to canvass for Laycon.

Interestingly, the young man who went into the house with about four thousand Instagram followers now boasts of a million followers and a verified account while still in the competition.

Also, during the week, some youths in Ogun State held a public walk-in support of Laycon, imploring all who cared to listen to vote for the University of Lagos graduate.

This was even as a restaurant in Lagos offered free food to people to vote for Laycon.

Similar scenarios also played out across the country as both youths and adults have been showing support for Laycon in different ways.

The Fierce rapper seemed like a subject of ridicule as many mocked his looks and dressing, especially his superhero costumes during one of their Saturday night parties.

He was meant to be costumed as Deadpool but the costume made him look like a joke. While his fellow housemates called him a sausage in the outfit, online commenters had a filled day creating several memes of his outfit.

