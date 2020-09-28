Kareena Kapoor's twin birthday wishes for her 'best bro' Ranbir Kapoor, 'best aunt' Rima Jain

Kareena Kapoor Khan hits nostalgia by pouring double wishes for her beloved cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain on Monday. The 'Angrezi Medium' star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain, by sharing an adorable post that featured throwback photographs of both.

The first picture in the post displays her aunt Rima from her younger days, whereas the second picture is of little Ranbir Kapoor with balloons, along with sister Ridhima and Kareena at a celebration. "Great minds, great people born on the same day...wah Happy Birthday Best Aunt and Best Bro," Kareena noted in the caption.

In the comments section, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left black heart emojis. The 'Rockstar' actor Ranbir shares his birthday with aunt Rima Jain.

Earlier in the day, Riddhima also shared to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the actor. Neetu Kapoor also extended birthday wishes by sharing a picture along with a loving caption for her sister-in-law.

"Happy birthday, Rima. Only the best for you as you are the best, love," she wrote in an Instagram post. (ANI)