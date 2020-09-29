People News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown

British naturalist David Attenborough has said he spent much of lockdown relishing the joy of the natural world by listening to the birds in his garden. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, has become increasingly outspoken in recent years about the risks posed by climate change.

For Ugandan activist, COVID curbs set new hurdle in climate fight

In a run-down residential compound in Kampala, Vanessa Nakate thrusts her fist in the air as she rallies 30 young demonstrators to defend their planet against climate change. "What do we want?" she shouts, to a ragged chorus of "climate justice". The youngest protester, two-year-old Manvir Ssozi, sucks his thumb as he flaps a placard that reads: "Money will be ... useless on a dead planet."

Duchess Kate toasts new scout appointment with marshmallows

Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, marked her appointment as joint president of Britain's Scout Association on Tuesday by joining scouts in north London for their traditional activity of toasting marshmallows over a camp fire. The duchess, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, joins the monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, as president of the organisation which works with about half a million people aged 6 to 25. The queen herself remains its patron.

Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job

A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. But the teacher, Sylvain Helaine, 35, still teaches children from the age of six up, and said that, after an initial shock when they see him for the first time, his pupils see past his appearance.