'Stop harassing me': Max Ehrich on break up with Demi Lovato

Just days after fans learned about the split of American actor Max Ehrich and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, the former took to social media, urging everyone to "stop harassing him".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 23:08 IST
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just days after fans learned about the split of American actor Max Ehrich and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, the former took to social media, urging everyone to "stop harassing him". "Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night. Stop harassing me. Leave us alone," wrote Ehrich on Tuesday (local time) on his Instagram story.

According to E!News, the actor also appeared to clap back at recent reports about the breakup. "Who are these 'sources'?" he continued. "Stop trying to defame me for telling the truth."' Earlier several reports surfaced that Ehrich learned about his breakup with Lovato, through a Tabloid.

Just the day before, Ehrich posted a cryptic message about new beginnings. "One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only," he wrote on his Instagram story on Monday. Ehrich also claimed he was "not interested in attention" and that he wanted to focus on his art, including his new movie 'Southern Gospel'.

Seemingly addressing the 28-year-old singer Lovato, he then wrote, "If you are going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what....? Telling the truth?" A source to E!News said about Lovato, "She is completely embarrassed at the way he has been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him. Max has tried to reach out and is in denial that it's over. He is being completely erratic and it is worrying Demi. She does not want the situation to escalate."

In addition, the source reiterated "Demi is completely done and does not want to see him again at this point." "She cannot believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it. She has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her," the insider continued. (ANI)

