Sherlock Holmes 3: Michael Fassbender likely to play Sebastian Moran, what more we know

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for a long time. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. The imminent season will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans are excited as these two protagonists will be back in the movie next year.

As said above, Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. But the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic badly affected and delayed its production. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for Sherlock Holmes 3 than previously expected.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. They will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the last movies accumulated severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

According to some sources, a few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron, will make a comeback. We Got This Covered media outlet revealed that the studio is planning to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.