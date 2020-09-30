Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police summons filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a summon to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to appear before them on October 1, in connection to the sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:28 IST
Mumbai Police summons filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh
Anurag Kashyap (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a summon to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to appear before them on October 1, in connection to the sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh. According to reports, the director is expected to appear before the Versova police by 11 am on Thursday, for questioning on the offence registered against him.

On September 20, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Indian monsoon rains above average for second year in a row

Indias monsoon rains in 2020 were above average for the second year in a row, the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday. The 9 above-average rainfall replenished reservoirs and...

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 2,173 fresh infections, 15 deaths

Rajasthan recorded 15 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,486, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported its highest single-day spike with 2,173 new cas...

Pelosi, Mnuchin to resume COVID-19 relief talks as Democrats mull new bill

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was due to resume talks on COVID-19 relief with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday, as Democratic lawmakers prepared to move forward with a 2.2 trillion bill if no deal ...

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite make global debut; price starts at EUR 249

Xiaomi today launched the Mi 10T Series comprising the Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Lite. The series comes with an AdaptiveSync display, an octa-core processor and supports 33W fast-charging and 5G connectivity.The Mi 10T Lite carries a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020