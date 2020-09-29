One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Manga enthusiasts are happy as One Piece Chapter 992 will be back within a few days. There is no break this time in the manga series. The imminent One Piece Chapter 992 will portray the fight between Supernovas. Read further to know what you can see next.

One Piece Chapter 992 will show whether Jinbe and Franky let Luffy help X Drake or they leave the marine spy on his own. The Samurais were able to survive Kaido's bolo breath after Kinemon cut the fire in half, as Blocktoro reported.

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 992 indicate that Jack is highly injured after Ino and Neko in their Sulong forms threw away the beast. Usopp and Nami are trying to distract Page One and Ulti and a fight is bound to take place. There is no way Usopp and Nami can win the fight with pure strength, but they will surely find a creative way to use their weather and plant abilities and defeat the Tobi Roppo, BlockToro further added.

Albeit Zoro and X Drake were fighting, they both stood against Apoo and launched their attacks. The latest chapter of "One Piece" showed some highlights of this fight. In one of the panels, Apoo got a taste of what it feels like coming between two angry warriors, International Business Times noted.

More spoilers for One Piece Chapter 992 are yet to be revealed. One Piece Chapter 992 is yet to be out on Sunday, October 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

