Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: tackle 'structural racism'

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:15 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan tell Britain: tackle 'structural racism'

Meghan and Prince Harry called on Britain to grasp an opportunity to change "structural racism" which they said was holding young people of colour back, The Evening Standard reported.

Harry said Britain could be a better place if white people understood more about those "of a different coloured skin", the prince told the newspaper in an interview. The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have spoken out a number of times on race issues since they stepped down from their roles as working members of the royal family and moved to California.

In June, Meghan said she was sorry that children had to grow up in a world where racism still existed and that events in the United States after the death of George Floyd were "devastating".

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Police have arrested five persons in Goa for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, an official said on Thursday. Calangute police conducted a raid on Wednesday night on a villa in the beach village of Candolim, from w...

As a farmer's son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers' interests: Rajnath Singh.

As a farmers son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers interests Rajnath Singh....

Jio Platforms receives Rs 2,624 cr from Intel Capital, Qualcomm Ventures

Reliance Industries subsidiary Jio Platforms has received subscription amount of Rs 2,624.5 crore from Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures, according to a regulatory filing. The subscription amount of Rs 1,894.5 crore has come in from Intel...

Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

Police in Ukraine are investigating the death of an American woman who worked for the United States Embassy in Kyiv. The woman was found unconscious with a head injury near the railway tracks in a park not far from the embassy on Wednesday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020