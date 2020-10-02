Donald Glover on welcoming third child amid Black Lives Matters movement: It was intense

Donald Glover and girlfriend Michelle White became parents to a baby boy during the peak of Black Lives Matter movement in the US and the actor-musician says he was full of mixed emotions as he welcomed his third child. Flyod's death spurred mass protests across the US, giving birth to a global Black Lives Matter movement with people in various countries standing against racial discrimination. The "Atlanta" star, who shared the news of baby's arrival during a GQ interview with "I May Destroy You" actor Michaela Coel, said he was full of empathy, compassion, terror and joy as he saw his son for the first time

"It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment," Glover, 37, said. "It was such an intense, weird moment, because I'm watching that video and it's like eight minutes long, so you're sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so (my son) was named after my father... I don't even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it." Glover and White are already parents to four-year-old Legend and two-year-old Drake.