Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Virgin River Season 2 has been renewed, fans' demands have highly augmented and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see next. It has already become a highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months.

Netflix has confirmed Virgin River will return for Season 2, but it has not announced the specific release date. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes. It will be similar to Season 1 and based on the Harlequin book series.

The series enthusiasts will be surprised to know that Virgin River Season 3 will also be returning. Netflix has renewed the third season ahead of its scheduled second season summer 2020 (unannounced) release date.

Most of the faces in Virgin River Season 2 will be the same. The actors who will reprise their roles include Alexandra Breckenridge (as Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Jenny Cooper (as Joey Barnes), Daniel Gillies (as Mark Monroe), Benjamin Hollingsworth (as Dan Brady), Grayson Gurnsey (as Ricky), David Cubitt (as Calvin), Lexa Doig (as Paige Lassiter / Michelle Logan), Ian Tracey (as Jimmy), and Lynda Boyd (as Lilly). Trevor Lerner is the guest actor in Virgin River named Bert Gordon as the local tow truck driver.

Other new additions to the cast include Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie; Carmel Amit as Jamie; Keith MacKechnie as Nick, Jo Ellen's husband; Donald Heng as George; Steve Bacic as Wes; Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan; and Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh.

What's on Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that 'Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law'. It also revealed that the filming for Virgin River Season 2 commenced on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. The filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite being set in rural California.

"It's so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood. It's beyond anything I could have imagined. I've been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new 'Virgin River' adventure with your favourite characters," Robyn Carr, the author behind the series, said to The Washington Post.

The plot for Virgin River Season 2 is kept under wraps. Season 1 showed Charmaine is pregnant with Jack's baby who confesses his love for Melinda. It completed with Melinda who was in a quandary of leaving for LA. The viewers are desperately waiting to see what will happen next with new surprising twists.

Virgin River Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

