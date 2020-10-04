Left Menu
Is Aggretsuko renewed for Season 4? What we know so far

Updated: 04-10-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 12:12 IST
The viewers can’t expect Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year as a gap of one year has always been observed earlier between two seasons. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Predicting the release of Aggretsuko Season 4 is a difficult task as Season 3 ended on August 27 this year. However, fans expect the fourth season to be soon based on the remarkable success of the previous season.

The viewers can't expect Aggretsuko Season 4 in this year as a gap of one year has always been observed earlier between two seasons. Season 1 was released in April 2018, Season 2 in June 2019 and Season 3 in August this year. Thus, Season 4 can't be expected before 2021.

There is another reason why Aggretsuko Season 4 could be delayed. That reason is the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, which has shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Many fans are wondering what they can see in Aggretsuko Season 4. The third season completed with multiple cliffhangers. The vital part is whether or not there will be any relationship between Haido and Retsuko. The final moments showed Retsuko might just be willing to give him a chance. The fourth season will determine if there is a chance for a beautiful relationship between them than the obsession of Haida.

The good news is that Aggretsuko is already renewed for Season 4 considering the last iteration released on August 27, Netflix Life noted. However, according to some sources, the production for fourth season is getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all the speculations, fans need to wait for the fourth season, which can't be expected in this year. We believe Season 4 will be out in 2021.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

