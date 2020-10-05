One Piece Chapter 922 release date postponed, Franky vs Hacha – who will win?

Manga aficionados are little disappointed as One Piece Chapter 922's release has been pushed back for a few days. However, fans are also praying for Eiichiro Oda who has got a sudden health issue.

Fans may be surprised as One Piece Chapter 922 can take them to Kaido's past. The manga lovers expect Kaido to narrate his past life to Shutnmaro during a small conversation with him. Fans saw Kaido asking Jack for help. He asked Jack to bring back Straw Hats and join him.

One Piece Chapter 922 is likely to show Jack highly injured after Ino and Neko in their Sulong forms threw away the beast. Usopp and Nami are trying to distract Page One and Ulti and a fight is bound to take place. There is no way Usopp and Nami can win the fight with pure strength, but they will surely find a creative way to use their weather and plant abilities and defeat the Tobi Roppo, BlockToro further added.

One Piece Chapter 922 will show Franky in action, perhaps fighting against Hacha. As a tough Straw Hat member, he has transformed himself in the last few years into a bionic man equipped with sophisticated weapons that run on cola. The spoilers for imminent chapter reveal that Franky is going to win in the fight against Hacha as the eight Straw Hats member.

One Piece Chapter 992 will show whether Jinbe and Franky let Luffy help X Drake or they leave the marine spy on his own. The Samurais were able to survive Kaido's bolo breath after Kinemon cut the fire in half, as Blocktoro reported.

According to International Business Times, although Zoro and X Drake were fighting, they both stood against Apoo and launched their attacks. In one of the panels, Apoo got a taste of what it feels like coming between two angry warriors.

One Piece Chapter 992 was supposed to be out on Sunday, October 4. But it has been pushed back to October 18 due to Eiichiro Oda due to his illness. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: Is Aggretsuko renewed for Season 4? What we know so far