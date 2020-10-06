Pirates of the Caribbean 6 updates: Will Karen Gillan be seen as female lead?

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. As the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be completed and handed over to Disney, it's obvious not to get the official release date.

Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick earlier signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. But both left the task in early phase of last year. Later in 2019, Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is highly expected to be flabbergasting under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

Good news for fans is that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to have a female lead in the sixth movie. If reports are to be believed, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot. However, it is unknown whether the Avengers: Endgame / Infinity War actress Karen Gillan had any formal talks with the studio.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

The second movie will have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Christina Hodson is working on the script and Margot Robbie is working as a star.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date.

