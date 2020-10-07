Left Menu
Evan Mock boards 'Gossip Girl' reboot

Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

Model and skateboarder Evan Mock is the latest edition to the cast of HBO Max's reboot of the series "Gossip Girl" . Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. According to Deadline, this is Mock's first acting role, which is being kept under wraps.

He joins already announced cast members Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, among others. Josh Safran, who penned and produced the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take.

Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role. The "Gossip Girl" reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios.

