Crackdown on Codeine Cough Syrup Racket: Arrest in Mirzapur

Police apprehended Krishna Kumar Yadav in Mirzapur for allegedly operating an illegal codeine-based cough syrup trade. The suspect, with a Rs 25,000 reward on his head, is from Chandauli district.

Yadav's medical shop reportedly sold syrup worth Rs 15 crore, despite the firm not functioning at its registered location. Authorities discovered significant economic activity through its bank accounts.

The crackdown, led by Uttar Pradesh's government, involves investigations by the Special Task Force, targeting 134 firms in connection to the racket. The alarm was raised following substantial cough syrup testing across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)