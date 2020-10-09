Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pixar's 'Soul' skips theaters for Disney Plus

Pixar's 'Soul' is skipping theatres and will debut exclusively on Disney Plus in time for Christmas. The animated family film will launch on the streaming service on December 25. In international markets where Disney Plus isn't available, 'Soul' will be released theatrically on a yet-to-be-determined date.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:16 IST
Pixar's 'Soul' skips theaters for Disney Plus
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pixar's 'Soul' is skipping theatres and will debut exclusively on Disney Plus in time for Christmas. The animated family film will launch on the streaming service on December 25. In international markets where Disney Plus isn't available, 'Soul' will be released theatrically on a yet-to-be-determined date. According to Variety, 'Soul' was initially slated to release in June, but it was later postponed to November 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outlet previously reported that Disney was exploring various release options for 'Soul' and was unlikely to move forward with its late November slot.

Universal's decision to push the release of its animated comedy 'The Croods: A New Age' forward from December 23 to November 25 -- the same week 'Soul' planned to launch - further solidified the possibility that the Pixar film would move. Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company said, "We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December. A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heart-warming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Variety reported that the news comes days after movie theatre operator Cineworld, which owns Regal in the U.S., announced plans to temporarily shutter all 536 locations, citing the "challenging theatrical landscape." Rivals AMC and Cinemark said they don't intend to close any U.S. venues. Pete Docter ('Monsters Inc.,' 'Up') and Kemp Powers ('One Night in Miami') co-directed 'Soul,' an existential cartoon about a middle-school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. But before his big break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. He's then transported to the 'You Seminar,' where he teams up with 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) to return his soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late.

Docter said in a statement, "The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place - but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things, 'Soul' investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humour and fun to people at a time when everyone can sure use that." (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China joins COVAX alliance for global distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines

China has officially joined the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it wants to supply them on its own to developing countries for its diplomatic ...

Zimbabwe national football team clears to travel Malawi for friendly match

Zimbabwe national football team has been cleared to travel to Malawi for the friendly match against the Flames at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, according to a news report by The Times Group.The match was in doubt after the Zimbabwe ...

Helena Bonham Carter to narrate animated version of Quentin Blake's ‘Clown’

Actor Helena Bonham Carter is set to narrate a new animation based on celebrated writer-cartoonist Quentin Blakes kids book Clown. The Channel 4 Christmas special will be created with hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the essence o...

Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020