Benedict Cumberbatch to play Doctor Strange in ‘Spider-Man 3’

British star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role of Marvel’s magic-wielding superhero Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated third installment in the “Spider-Man” franchise, led by actor Tom Holland. Cumberbatch’s casting is third major crossover between films produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures “Spider-Man” movies, after Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury featured in last year's “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as Peter Parker’s mentor. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on “Spider-Man 3” is set to begin in November in Atlanta with director Jon Watts.

The film is being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. “Spider-Man 3” is also bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro. The actor last played the role in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”, which featured Andrew Garfield as the titular hero. The upcoming will mark the return of actors Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The movie, scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal..