Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Forgiving and sensitive soul': Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan

Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan on Thursday shared a picture of the 'Hindi Medium' actor's grave and termed him as a "forgiving and sensitive soul."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:58 IST
'Forgiving and sensitive soul': Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan
Late actor Irrfan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan on Thursday shared a picture of the 'Hindi Medium' actor's grave and termed him as a "forgiving and sensitive soul." Babil, in his Instagram post, quoted 'Stalker', a 1979 movie's dialogue.

"When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it's tender and pliant, but when it's dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death's companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win." - Tarkovsky," wrote Babil alongside a picture of his father's freshly painted grave topped with a bed of roses and the tombstone read--'Late. Sahabzade Irfan ali khan 29 April 2020'. The late actor's son recollected watching 'Stalker' three years ago for his first film essay and how his father made him understand the movie with pauses.

Now, he watched the same film for his last dissertation to teach himself as he dedicated the post to his father Irrfan Khan. Babil further wrote, "Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul."

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 8 in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight activists including Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, and others before a special NIA court here in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case. According to t...

PM extends best wishes to Kuwait's emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as Kuwaits emir and also to the new crown prince, and expressed confidence that India-Kuwait friendship will be fu...

Two killed, five injured in highway accident in MP

Two persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and a car on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district on Friday, police said. The incident took place near Ganeshganj town under Lakhnado...

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020