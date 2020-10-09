'Forgiving and sensitive soul': Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan

Remembering his late father and actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan on Thursday shared a picture of the 'Hindi Medium' actor's grave and termed him as a "forgiving and sensitive soul." Babil, in his Instagram post, quoted 'Stalker', a 1979 movie's dialogue.

"When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it's tender and pliant, but when it's dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death's companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win." - Tarkovsky," wrote Babil alongside a picture of his father's freshly painted grave topped with a bed of roses and the tombstone read--'Late. Sahabzade Irfan ali khan 29 April 2020'. The late actor's son recollected watching 'Stalker' three years ago for his first film essay and how his father made him understand the movie with pauses.

Now, he watched the same film for his last dissertation to teach himself as he dedicated the post to his father Irrfan Khan. Babil further wrote, "Here's to watching 'Stalker' with you for my first film essay three years ago, I'm watching 'Stalker' now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here's to you, who never hardened, here's to your forgiving, sensitive soul."

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. (ANI)