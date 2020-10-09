UP: Teen's rapist, his associate arrested in Greater Noida

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested two men with one of them accused of raping a teenager and the other helping in the act, officials said. The men, both aged around 20, and the girl, 14, lived in the same village in Rabupura area of Greater Noida and were known to each other, the officials said.

"One of the accused had raped the girl on October 7 and the other had cooperated in the episode. The girl's family had reported the matter yesterday and an FIR was lodged immediately, leading to the arrest of the accused today," Rabupura SHO Dinesh Kumar Yadav told PTI. The accused were held on Friday while they were on the Yamuna Expressway, above the underpass to Faleda village.

According to Yadav, the accused are jobless, while the girl's father is engaged in agriculture and her mother is a housewife. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (related to rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the police said.