Eateries in Thane to reopen from tomorrow

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI)Restaurants, food courts and bars in Thane city can reopen from Saturday, the civic body has said. These establishments can remain open between 7 am to 11.30 pm, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Eateries can reopen in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation too. But the business hours for eateries there would be between 8 am to 10 pm. The Maharashtra government earlier this month had allowed restaurants and bars to reopen as part of the easing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.