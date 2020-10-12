Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 14:52 IST
Sincerely Daisy becomes Kenya's first-ever local made feature film to premiere on Netflix
File Photo Image Credit: Youtube

Sincerely Daisy, directed by Nick Mutuma, has become Kenya's first-ever local made feature film to premiere on Netflix, according to a news report by Nairobi Times.

The one-and-a-half-hour film, starring Ella Maina revolves around a young girl called Daisy, who seems to have secured her future after excelling in her final year of high school.

The film shows how Ella Maina realizes that her dreams of studying abroad could be shattered because her family cannot afford to pay for it.

Coupled with life's challenges, this realization sets Daisy off on a downward spiral of unfortunate events that test her relationship with her family, boyfriend, and friends.

The film became one of the highly anticipated films on Netflix after its trailer was released on 2 September 2020. Nick Mutuma has also shared the information on his official Twitter account sharing his joy and happiness.

The principal photography of the film began in November 2019. It marked the second directorial venture for Nick Mutuma after You Again. The film was made at The Next Superstar, a popular talent competition in Kenya and most of the contestants featured in the talent competition were cast in the film. The film was shot and completed within just seven days.

